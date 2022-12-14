Young Bobby Clark Relishing First Team Experience

Young Bobby Clark first came into wider attention by Liverpool fans when he came on the pitch as manager Jürgen Klopp’s walking victory lap during Liverpool’s 9-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth. The Reds were up by eight goals when Clark got the call, but he doesn’t seem bothered.

“I came on when it was about 8-0, so no pressure!” Clark told the official site. “I think about it all the time really because it was a dream come true.”

The 17-year-old then had a real break: he started in Liverpool’s third-round League Cup match against Derby County.

“For about five hours before the [Derby] game, I was just so excited. I couldn’t wait to step out at Anfield,” he admitted.

Since he’s been in charge of the club, Klopp has shown his willingness to give the Academy kids a shot when they prove themselves.

Clark was currently invited to join the first team as they trained in Dubai to prepare for the return of club football in the near future.

If Clark gets another look in, it would be when the FA Cup kicks off in the New Year and Liverpool face Wolves at Anfield.