Calvin Ramsay Looking to Make Impact for Liverpool Following Injury

Having signed from Aberdeen over the summer in a £4.2M deal, the expectation was that 19-year-old Calvin Ramsay already had what it took to lighten the load on Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back and end the days of James Milner having to fill in there.

Minutes in the League Cup and late on in games that seemed settled seemed a certainty to start for the young Scott, but then injury sidelined his Liverpool hopes before he’d even had the chance to settle in and begin to train with his new teammates.

“I had no idea I was injured when I signed,” Ramsay said of the stress fracture in his back that was discovered at his Liverpool medical. “I felt fine, went away on holiday and then signed for Liverpool and they found it in the scans in the medical.

“So it was a bit frustrating but I just had to get on with it. I had to work hard in the gym, get on with it and try to show what I could when I was back. I’ve played a few games and got a few minutes under my belt, so it’s just about being training hard and kicking on.”

As a result of the injury, it took until November 1st for him to make his debut as a second half substitute against Napoli in the Champions League. A little more than a week later he got his first start in the League Cup on November 9th against Derby County.

In the meantime, he watched both Alexander-Arnold and fellow Scottish fullback Andy Robertson, keeping tabs on the star duo up close with an eye to improving his game when he returned to action—and now that he has, he’ll be looking to make push on.

“He’s Scottish as well, so I think he knows exactly what it was like coming through,” Ramsay added. “He’s someone I can learn from, because when I am not playing I can watch him and Trent as well to see what they can improve on and add to my game.”