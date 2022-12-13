Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Update On Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz

It has not been a fun season (on the injury front) for Liverpool this year. Key players throughout the team have been forced to the sidelines for multiple games this season, especially in the midfield and attacking bands.

As the Reds headed off to their winter training camp in Dubai, there was a hope that most of the squad would be healthy and fit when they return to competitive action later in December. Instead, manager Jürgen Klopp has additional injury worries after just the first week of training.

Harvey Elliott, who has been the most consistent midfielder in the team this season, was forced off in the first half a friendly with Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. Thankfully, it seems like Elliott sustained just a minor knock.

“Harvey got a knock before we scored, Harvey got a knock,” said Klopp of the young midfielder.

“But I think we were lucky. He looks fine now but he feels it, that’s normal, there was contact. But I hope we were lucky in that moment.”

On the less-so-good front, Klopp also provided a little more detail on what happened with Luis Diaz. The winger had just returned to training after a long spell out with a knee injury when it was reported that the Colombian was returning to Liverpool to have surgery.

“Yeah, he was not in the best possible place,” Klopp said of Diaz.

“It’s clear it’s a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well. It was a non-situation in training, honestly – nothing, felt something. [He] didn’t feel a lot next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said, ‘OK, come on, let’s have a look.’ Yeah, then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that’s it now.”

It’s a huge setback for the electric winger who has been nothing short of sensational since joining Liverpool last winter. Liverpool will remain shorthanded in the attack with Diogo Jota also out until sometime in February as well.