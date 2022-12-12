 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Return Dates Set for Liverpool’s World Cup Stars

Jürgen Klopp confirmed that only Darwin Nuñez will join up with the team in Dubai with the Reds’ other World Cup stars given a short break.

By Noel Chomyn
Liverpool Training Session Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With every Liverpool player bar French centre half Ibrahima Konaté out of the World Cup before the semi-final stage, the focus for Reds fans is almost wholly back on club football ahead of a December 22nd return to action against Manchester City in the League Cup.

However, only Uruguay’s Darwin Nuñez is set to rejoin the squad in Dubai for their mid-season training gamp ahead of the restart, with Jürgen Klopp confirming the striker he will link back up with his teammates this week following his nation’s group stage elimination.

Uruguay were eliminated on December 2nd, their final day of group play, when a 2-0 victory over Ghana wasn’t enough for them to avoid missing out on goals scored to South Korea. As a result, Nuñez will have had a ten day break before his return to training tomorrow.

The likes of Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Fabinho, and Virgil van Dijk—out at the Round of 16 stage with England, Brazil, and Netherlands—will all get around a week off to rest and mentally recover before they return to Liverpool training in England.

Liverpool’s players who weren’t involved in the World Cup plus Nuñez will play their second and final restart warm-up on Friday when the Reds take on AC Milan, with kickoff set for 3:30PM GMT/10:30AM EST from Dubai before returning to Liverpool on the weekend.

