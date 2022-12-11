Joe Gomez: It Would Take a Lot to Wind Me Up

Liverpool players are currently in Dubai for a training camp, and centre-back Joe Gomez likens it to pre-season due to the intensity of the sessions.

“The gaffer has let us off a little bit with single sessions but they’re gruelling, so it has got the pre-season feel in many ways, but I think we know it’s straight back to it in a way when we get back, so that’s different”, he said.

Gomez found the mid-season break due to the World Cup somewhat abrupt, but acknowledged that for those playing in the tournament it was one of the greatest moments.

“I think for us that have had chance to get a break we’ve had to use it well. To enjoy the family time, switch off a little bit, but it’s nice to be back to it and we all love doing what we do”, he added.

In terms of squad camaraderie, he named two of the biggest pranksters in the squad - Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, both left-backs.

“To be fair, Robbo is good fun, you can’t even knock it. He knows when to just let it be and when to be a bit of a doughnut”, said Gomez about the Scotsman.

But even Robbo can’t unsettle Gomez’s cool.

“I can’t say anyone grinds my gears because it would take a lot to wind me up. So, I think it’s pretty chilled. It’s a good balance”, he added.

“Kostas is always ready to go, so if you’re not ready to go then... yeah, I’ll just leave it there! But what a guy. It’s great being away, I think we all miss that. That’s the bit about football that we all love as well, it’s the camaraderie and the team spirit. We’ve obviously got a great team here and great people, so it’s a pleasure to be away.”