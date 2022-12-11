Henderson and Alexander-Arnold Eliminated by Konaté’s France

Of the seven Liverpool players representing their countries at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, six reached the quarter-finals round. After the final match of the round hit full-time last night though, only one remained. Ibrahima Konaté became the last man standing as France eliminated Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold by defeating England 2-1.

Of the three, only Henderson actually took part in the match last night. After starting the first two group matches on the bench, Liverpool’s captain made his third consecutive start in midfield for the Three Lions last night. However, Henderson was not able to make the same impact as he did in the previous round when he scored the opener in a 3-0 victory over Senegal.

France, who left Ibrahima Konaté on the bench for a second consecutive match after starting him in two of their 3 group matches, took an early lead through Aurélien Tchouaméni before a Harry Kane penalty kick early in the second half leveled the affair. Olivier Giroud put France on top again in the 78th minute, but Kane had another chance to equalize from the spot just four minutes later. This time, he blasted the PK over the goal and France were able to hold on for the victory.

Alexander-Arnold was left on England’s bench as an unused substitute for the fifth time in six matches. While it’s well-known that manager Gareth Southgate prefers Kyle Walker or Kieran Trippier at right-back, many are questioning the decision to not bring on one of the best chance creators in world football with England chasing a late goal.

While Henderson and Alexander-Arnold prepare to depart Qatar after the loss, Konaté will be preparing for a meeting with Morocco on Wednesday. The winner will then face either Argentina or Croatia in the final next Sunday.