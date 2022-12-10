Virgil van Dijk Eliminated as Netherlands Lose to Argentina at World Cup

A late comeback wasn’t enough to propel Virgil van Dijk and the Dutch national team past Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals tonight. The Netherlands appeared to be down and out when Lionel Messi converted a spot kick in the 73rd minute to give Argentina a 2-0 lead, but Wout Weghorst scored in the 83rd and 101st to send the match to extra time.

Van Dijk helped preserve the level score in the second half of extra time when he managed to deflect what looked to be a sure goal away from the net. The Dutch managed to get the match into penalty kicks, but unfortunately, the Liverpool defender opened the shootout with an effort that was saved by Argentina keeper Emi Martinez.

A Messi conversion was followed by another save by Martinez for Argentina, and soon after Leandro Parades put Van Dijk’s Oranje down 2-0 after the first two kicks. Ultimately, it was too much of a deficit to overcome for the Dutch and the Argentinians emerged with a 4-3 shootout victory to advance to a semi-final meeting with Croatia and send Liverpool’s captain home.

It was an all-around disappointing day for Liverpool players at the World Cup as in the day’s first match Brazil lost their shootout to Croatia, meaning that Van Dijk, Fabinho, and Alisson Becker have all been eliminated in the quarter-finals.

At least one more LFC player will see their World Cup journey end tomorrow as Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s England face off against Ibrahima Konaté’s France. The winner(s) of that match will then move on to face either Morocco or Portugal in the semi-final on that side of the bracket.