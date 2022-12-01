Full Sale of Liverpool FC Unlikely According to Club Sources

Ever since news first broke that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group were considering a sale of the club, the focus in the English media has been on the prospect of a full sale, with billionaires and nation-states being given the salacious transfer rumour treatment.

Early on, though, manager Jürgen Klopp revealed that based on his conversations with the club’s upper management, what he expected was not a full sale but a partial one, with FSG seeking to recoup its initial investment while maintaining control of the club.

Now, according to the Boston Globe and based on sources within the ownership group, it is in fact a partial sale that is the more likely outcome. It is also possible that a new minority owner could eventually, through further investment, become the majority owner.

Regardless, a full sale currently appears to be the least likely of the options, which will come as bad new for anyone hoping the owners would sully the club’s history by allowing it to become a sportswashing apparatus that could match Manchester City’s spending.

Further, any new investment via minority sale would require the new investors be “philosophically aligned with FSG’s fiscal tenets and team-building philosophies” according to the Globe, again citing sources within the ownership group involved in the discussions.