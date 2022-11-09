Breaking: Liverpool Not For Sale According to Jürgen Klopp

Reports that Liverpool Football Club owners Fenway Sports Group may have been seeking to sell the club were met with some trepidation by many fans who nervously questioned just who might be willing and able to afford its £3B-plus price tag.

For many, the only possible answers seemed be nation-states that would seek to buy the club for sportswashing purposes or individuals likely to load debt onto the club to finance the purchase. According to manager Jürgen Klopp, though, a full sale isn't on the cards.

"Chelsea got sold, we are looking for investors," Klopp said when asked about the recent reports of a potential sale following Wednesday night's penalty shootout victory over Derby County in the League Cup. "It is completely different.

“As far as I know they are looking for investors and that makes sense. Whatever happens I am committed to the club. Nobody had a heart attack when they heard the news."

For many, Klopp reaffirming his commitment to the club amidst the reports of a potential sale and given the struggles on the pitch the team have faced so far this season will be equally important.

That recommitment along with, if it indeed comes to pass, a minority sale that potentially improves the club's ability to compete financially while keeping a generally responsible ownership group in charge moving forward will likely be considered the best possible outcome for many.