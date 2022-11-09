Lijnders Provides Injury Updates

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool FC’s first domestic cup game against Derby County in the Carabao Cup, Assistant Manager Pepijn Lijnders provided an injury update on quite a few senior-team members:

“Naby will be difficult, he’s still training individually. Let’s see for Southampton”

“Millie will definitely be ready for Southampton but this game [against Derby] comes too early for tomorrow.”

“Then we have of course Joel, who is getting closer to team training but will not make Southampton probably.”

“The longer injuries, Luis Diaz is running for the first time on Thursday. That’s good news because we all know how important he was last year and in the second half of the season.

“And Jota will take longer.”