Firmino Opens Up on Brazil World Cup Snub

Liverpool FC forward Roberto Firmino was left out of Brazil’s World Cup squad on Monday. That’s probably no surprise to anyone who has paid attention to the number of times Tite has picked Firmino over the past couple of years. Still, there was a slight hope that Firmino’s mini-renaissance this season, with six goals and three assists, would push him back into the fray.

The Brazilian forward has posted a message on Instagram and thanked fans for their messages to him:

“Passing by to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The World Cup is a dream for every player and with me, it wouldn’t be any different.” “Yesterday, things didn’t go the way I imagined or dreamed for my life, but I can look back and have a grateful heart to God that he has already allowed me to live that dream as well as so many others.” “(Isaiah 26:3) I take this opportunity here to pay my respect and congratulate all the summoned. It was, is, and will always be an honour to defend my country, especially with the gift the Lord gave me. I stay here confident that God has the best for me and hoping that hexa comes.” “For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. (Jeremiah 29:11) #Jesusisenough.”

Instead of the World Cup, Bobby will be heading to Dubai for a mid-season camp with the likes of Salah, Robertson, and Diaz, whose countries did not qualify.