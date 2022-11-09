Caoimhin Kelleher On His League Cup Penalty Heroics: “It Was Bizarre Really”

The Carabao Cup comes back on Wednesday, and Liverpool are looking to retain their title. Their first match is against League One club Derby County at Anfield. In that trophy-winning run, the undisputed hero was Caoimhin Kelleher, who scored the winning penalty in the final.

Jürgen Klopp has once again said that he’s putting the League Cup in Kelleher’s capable hands. On the eve of the first match back, Kelleher reminisced about what was likely the most insane moment of his career.

“I was really thankful it actually went in. Wherever it went in I didn’t care how, just as long as it went in,” Kelleher said.

“It was bizarre really. I would never have imagined to think of that. When I look back now it’s obviously really special memories for myself. Hopefully something similar can happen this season.”

He admitted that he understood other teams would be eager to go after the current holders, and that it is up to the Reds to defend their title.

“We won it last year so we want to go on and do the same again. Also, for opposition teams maybe playing us is a big incentive to them to beat the reigning champions,” he said.

“Whoever we play will be well up for it but also we want to do the same again and win it. It was a great feeling last year to get the win and hopefully we can do it again.”

Liverpool can use the boost these these last two games before the players split off to play for their respective countries. Tomorrow’s match is the penultimate match for the team until league play resumes in December.