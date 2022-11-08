Alisson Becker: Liverpool Have to Use Tottenham Win “For the Next Game”

The big story around Liverpool this week is off the pitch following news that owners Fenway Sports Group are actively seeking to sell at least a portion of the club. There’s still football to be played, though—even if that’s just two more games before teams break for the World Cup.

On the actual football front, after an win on the weekend against top four rivals Tottenham that gave the Reds a boost in the top four race, the goal is a win over League One side Derby in the League Cup mid-week and then three more points against a struggling Southampton on Saturday.

“It’s a big boost but we have to use that for the next game that we have,” said goalkeeper Alison Becker of the weekend’s win and what comes next. “We have to prepare ourselves in the best way as we can. We are not having too much time to think about mistakes or the good things that we are doing.

“We now immediately change to the next opponent we have in front of us and fight for the three points, for the victory. We are fighting, we are showing up at the moments that are needed, and these moments can make us really, really strong for the rest of the season.”

A win on Saturday against Southampton—who recently parted ways with under pressure manager Ralph Hasenhüttl—could push the Reds as high as sixth heading into the mid-season World Cup break as the players head off to help Qatar do a little sportswashing at FIFA’s behest.

“I think we have to take the positive things,” Alisson added of the recent win. “The attitude of our team was amazing, to defend, to attack—big personality. All the players involved in the build-up situations, trying to create opportunities for the team and scoring two goals was really important.”