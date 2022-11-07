Official: Liverpool Draw Real Madrid in Champions League Round of 16

Liverpool have had to face Real Madrid four times in the Champions League during Jürgen Klopp’s time at the club. They’ve lost three of the four games, including two finals, and only managed a draw in the second leg of a quarter-final meeting after losing the first.

They now know that they will add two games to that total when European play resumes in the new year after drawing Madrid in the Round of 16, with the first game set to be played at Anfield and the return leg at the Bernabéu starting the week of February 14, 2023.

For some, there may be solace and optimism to be found in the fact that Liverpool were by most metrics the better side in their last meeting—though for others that being better led to a 1-0 defeat in the 2022 Champions League final will make that fact rather bitter.

Following the first leg in February, the Reds will travel to Spain for the second leg against Carlo Ancelotti’s Blancos—who currently sit second in La Liga, two points back of forever rivals Barcelona but with a game in hand on the Catalonians—the week of March 7th.

Elsewhere in the Round of 16, fellow second place group finishers Manchester City will be happy to draw RB Leipzig while Club Brugge face Benfica, AC Milan take on Tottenham, Frankfurt face Napoli, Dortmund play Chelsea, Inter got Porto, and PSG battle Bayern.