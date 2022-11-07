Ibrahima Konaté On Important Liverpool Victory: “Everyone Was Together”

The first month of Liverpool’s 2022-23 season was marked by decent performances and poor results. The second saw the performances degrade to match the results. A few vintage outings aside, it left them slumping towards the World Cup break in domestic play.

On Sunday against Tottenham, though, the story flipped. They perhaps didn’t entirely deserve three points against Spurs, but a much needed three points is what they got and defender Ibrahima Konaté says it’s down to sticking together with the game on the line.

“The last 10 minutes was very difficult for us, but I think we can see everyone was together and it was with that we won today,” the centre half said after the fact. “It’s a big win for the team, a massive win. We are very happy and I hope the fans are very happy as well.

“Now the game is behind us we have to be focused for the next two games before the World Cup, and we have to win the next two games to be more confident this season. We have to keep going like that and we have to work again and again—the season is long.”

The season is certainly long, but the Reds are down to their final two games before the World Cup break, with a match against Derby County—seventh in League One this season—in the League Cup and a final Premier League game against struggling Southampton.

Then, it’s six weeks without club football as FIFA break the season for their contemptible winter World Cup, trading the game’s popularity for riches earned with oil, modern slavery, and human rights abuses as Qatar seek to improve their image through sportswashing.