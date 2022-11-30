PSG Selling 15% of Their Club at a €4 Billion Valuation

The Financial Times reports that Qatar Sports Investments, the owners of Paris St. Germain, is seeking to sell a 15% stake in the club to American investors at a valuation of €4 billion. That valuation would make PSG the most valuable club in the world, over Chelsea’s £2.5 billion pricetag from earlier this year.

Should that go through, it should be good news for owners of other European clubs seeking investment or an outright sale. Liverpool, Manchester United, and Inter Milan are on the market now. The two English clubs should be able to comfortably demonstrate to potential buyers that they are bigger clubs and bring more valuable assets to the table than PSG.

United being put on the market would have been considered a blow to Fenway Sports Group since both clubs are of a similar size and will be competing for the same types of buyers. United are still considered by most in the public sphere to be the financially bigger club due to three decades of sporting and financial dominance in the English game. This PSG valuation may soften the blow just a bit.