Bellingham Praise for Liverpool’s Henderson Following England Victory

With England’s 3-0 victory over Wales and The United States’ 1-0 win over Iran, Group B wrapped up today with the finishing order most predicted heading into the World Cup with The Three Lions first, USA second, and then Iran and Wales rounding things out.

What some might not have predicted was the key role Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson would play in England’s win. But as Jude Bellingham was quick to point out, while he may not have many highlight reel moments, Henderson has a way of making his teammates and the midfield function better simply by being in it.

“I think we had a high energy today,” Bellingham told the BBC following the match. “We realised in the game the other day that we weren’t aggressive enough, we were too passive, so it was important for us to kind of be a bit more on the front foot and Hendo brings that intensity every time he plays.

“He gives you that confidence to go and press, so I can go and push on and Declan[Rice] can be aggressive, and today we won a lot of balls really high up the pitch which was key to us retaining the pressure and keeping them under.”

Henderson too often doesn’t get the credit he deserves for the way he can elevate his teammates from fans of the national team—and at times not even from Liverpool fans, either. His teammates, though, are often quick to note his importance.

It certainly won’t do any harm to the Reds’ chances of signing top target Bellingham next summer, either, and if they do manage that it will likely be that Henderson and Bellingham linking up in training and on the pitch with England will have played a role in them doing so.