Official: Former Red Kolo Toure Named Manager of Wigan Athletic

After following Brendan Rodgers to Celtic and then taking on a coaching role under the former Liverpool manager, first with Celtic and then at Leicester City in the Premier League where he was a first team coach, Kolo Toure today has made the step up to manager.

The former Liverpool centre half becomes the new manager of Championship side Wigan Athletic, taking over for Leam Richardson, who led Wigan to promotion from League One last season and was named the third tier’s manager of the season as a result but has struggled in his first year with them in the Championship.

It seems a harsh reward for Richardson, his sacking coming less than three weeks after signing a three-year extension, but such is football sometimes. At the time of his dismissal the former Accrington Stanley right back had lost six of seven on the trot and seen The Riversiders drop into the relegation zone.

It will now be up to Toure to try to salvage their season, and with The Championship on pause for the World Cup the same as the Premier League is, the 41-year-old Ivorian should have a little bit of time to settle in and communicate his ideas to his new players.

“I would like to thank all of the fans, players, and staff of Leicester City Football Club and of course Brendan Rodgers for making me feel so welcome for so many years,” Toure said on his unveiling. “The experiences that I have amassed [there] have been invaluable and I’m sure they will help me in this next chapter of my career.

“I am extremely proud to be named Manager of Wigan Athletic. Wigan is a big club with hugely passionate fans. Together, we can continue to make the right steps forward. I’m excited to work with this talented group of players and staff, and immensely look forward to my time ahead.”

Wigan resume play on December 10th against Millwall before facing Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland to end the calendar year. Those sides currently stand sixth, second, 14th, and 15th respectively.