Liverpool Appoint New Club Doctor Ahead of Dubai Training Camp

Following the departure of Liverpool’s club doctor over the summer, the Reds have been without a head for their medical staff to start the 2022-23 season. While other members of the medical team remain, some have questioned if this absence may have played a role in the club’s injury struggles to start the year.

Now, though, that gap has been filled, and when players report to the mid-season training camp in Dubai in a few weeks ahead of the post-World Cup resumption of the season, they will do so under the watch of new club doctor Jonathan Power. That’s the news today from club-connected journalist Paul Joyce in The Times.

Power, who grew up in the Liverpool area, has spent much of the past decade as the performance medicine doctor for the England national team. He has also worked with the English youth teams and previously spent spells as matchday doctor for Brentford and for a handful of English rugby union clubs.

Liverpool’s previous club doctor was Jim Moxon, who had been with the Reds since 2016 prior to his departure in August and was promoted to the role of first team doctor in 2020, subsequently overseeing the club’s response to Covid in the midst of their title winning 2019-20 campaign.