Liverpool Ownership “Enter Talks” With Consortiums From Saudi Arabia And Qatar

Liverpool enjoyed a relatively long stretch of stability as a club over the last half decade, which has resulted in trophies galore. Now, it seems as if there is turmoil at every turn, with changes coming thick and fast in leadership roles such as sporting director and the head of data analysis. This all comes, of course, on top of the recent announcement that FSG are now actively looking for a person or a group to buy the club.

With the club valued at almost £4 billion, there is a pretty limited pool of potential buyers. With a large concentration of wealth in Middle Eastern petrostates, and an appetite to use sporting events and sporting clubs to enhance their image on a global scale, it was inevitable we would see links to a sale similar to PSG, Manchester City, and Newcastle. Just earlier this week Saudi Arabia’s minister of sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, suggested that the Kingdom would support any private sector bid for either Liverpool or Manchester United.

Within days of that statement, the Daily Mail is now reporting that Liverpool ownership has entered into talks with consortiums from both Saudi Arabia as well as Qatar. No other information has been provided other than that both groups are said to be private companies rather than state-owned groups. Even if the reporting is true, there will almost certainly be direct links to state entities in the respective countries.

The sale of Manchester United, announced just a few weeks after news of FSG seeking interest in a purchase of Liverpool, will certainly complicate matters for the Boston-based ownership group.