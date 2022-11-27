Kelleher Happy For Chance To “Recharge The Batteries”

While seven of Liverpool’s players are away at the World Cup in Qatar, the rest of the squad are enjoying a much-needed break before heading to Dubai for a December training camp. The break is providing some much-needed rest and relaxation after a short offseason and a hectic first half that saw the Reds playing twice a week most of the time.

Backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher spoke to the Liverpool FC website about his hopes that the break will benefit those who aren’t with their national teams in Qatar.

“First off it gives us the chance to maybe get a bit of rest in first and to recharge the batteries,” Kelleher said. “After that, we’ve got a good amount of time to just focus on training and improve stuff that we need to improve.

Liverpool got off to an uncharacteristically poor start to this season, and the non-stop games afforded them very little time to work things out in the training ground between matches. So, Kelleher is hopeful the break and training camp will give them plenty of time to work out how to improve their performances as they look to finish the season strong when play resumes at the end of December.

“Especially in the middle of a season you don’t normally get that time, it’s normally game after game, so it’ll be a good opportunity for us as a group to get some good training sessions in and try to improve.”

On a more personal level, the Irish shot-stopper is relishing the opportunity to watch and hopefully learn some things from some of the best keepers at the World Cup.

“There’ll obviously be some great goalkeepers on show there so it’ll be great to watch them and try to learn some stuff from them while they’re playing,” added Kelleher.