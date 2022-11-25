Saudi Arabia Would “Definitely Support” Investment in Liverpool and Man United

Despite the recent purchase of Newcastle United as an instrument of soft power for the state, Saudi Arabia would be highly supportive of further investment in the Premier League now that Liverpool and Manchester United are on the market.

That’s the message this week from Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Saudi Arabia’s minister of sports, who suggested private sector bids for the two would be backed by the state—with any private sector entities within the kingdom with the finances to do so having deep ties to the state.

World Cup Rooting Guide The World Cup is here, and despite concerns about sportswashing and the impact on domestic seasons, for football fans it’s the only game in town for the next six weeks. Many will already have a rooting interest, but if you’re looking for a team to follow—or just want to find out who The Science says you should be rooting for—SB Nation can help you find out. Take the quiz today!

“From the private sector, I can’t speak on their behalf, but there is a lot of interest and appetite and there’s a lot of passion about football,” Abdulaziz told the BBC. “It’s the most-watched league in Saudi and the region and you have a lot of fans of the Premier League.

“We will definitely support it if any [Saudi] private sector comes in, because we know that’s going to reflect positively on sports within the kingdom. But if there’s an investor willing to do so and the numbers add up, why not?”

Hints of a further push into European club football by Saudi Arabia come at the same time as local state rivals Qatar are hosting the World Cup in an effort to further their own soft power goals—and appear to be getting far more bad press than they might have expected for their investment.

There, for every story about Liverpool’s Alisson leading Brazil to a shutout victory or Darwin Nuñez misfiring in a Uruguayan draw there is one about the country’s human rights record, persecution of minorities, and reliance on an abused migrant labour underclass.

Club-level sportswashing by nations and their representatives, though, as at Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, appears to have been a somewhat more positive experience for the countries of the region, and it seems Saudi Arabia’s experience at Newcastle has only reinforced that idea.