Liverpool FC to Lose Sporting Director Julian Ward After Just One Year

Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 Premier League season expecting to battle for the title with Manchester City. Instead, they went into the World Cup break in sixth, 15 points off the pace set by surprise leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 season seemingly under steady ownership, with most expecting Boston-based Fenway Sports Group to still be in it for the long haul. They went into the World Cup break a club potentially up for sale.

Now, after heading into the season with Julian Ward as Michael Edwards’ hand-picked and presumed long-term successor, it appears they are set to lose their sporting director with the club now seeking Ward’s successor.

According to reports from club-connected journalists, the man who heads up the research and data side of their recruitment department, Ian Graham, could also be set to depart the club by the end of an increasingly tumultuous season.

As Edwards transitioned out of the role last season, it was Ward—relying heavily on data from Graham’s team—who pushed through the signings of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nuñez while negotiating Mohamed Salah’s contract renewal.

Ward is expected to stay through the end of the season and will be expected to lead any transfer deals at least through January as well as contract renewals, with Roberto Firmino currently in discussions over an extension.

Update: Ian Graham has also resigned and will depart at the end of the 2022-23 season, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein stating that the club was previously aware that he would leave and are currently seeking a replacement.