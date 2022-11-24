Diaz: “I Would Like to Play for a Spanish Club... It Is More of a Childish Dream.”

Luis Diaz spoke with Colombian magazine SoHo, and in the interview, he admitted that he has dreams of playing for a Spanish club in the future.

“I would like to play for a Spanish club that has always attracted my family’s attention, but it is more of a childish dream.”

Credit to him though, he immediately rubbished speculation that he was looking for a switch in the near future:

“Now, I only think about lifting trophies and making history with Liverpool, which is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I am very grateful for the opportunity they have given me.”

Of course, any long-time Liverpool FC fan will know of the back pain-inducing hold Barcelona and Real Madrid have over South American players. It was even recently revealed by Barcelona president Joan Laporta that the Catalan club were interested in Diaz. Still, their economic situation was too much of a mess for them to pursue the transfer. Ha. Too bad.

Since joining the Reds in January, the 25-year-old Colombian has turned heads with his pace, skill and work rate and has comfortably settled into the left-wing role that Sadio Mane occupied for so long. Hopefully he follows in the footsteps of Sadio and has a long, trophy-laden spell here. There’s still so much more for Luis to do and accomplish at Anfield.