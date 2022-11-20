Career Goals For Harvey Elliott? Stay At Liverpool Forever

If you’ve followed Liverpool for any length of time, you’ve no doubt been excited about the occasional youth and/or academy player as they rise through the ranks.

The vast majority of these players don’t quite reach the heights that we had all hoped for them, to say the least. Even for the ones that “make it” as a long-term professional top flight footballer, it’s rare that they get their breakthrough and keep their spot at Liverpool Football Club.

Harvey Elliott definitely falls into the “youth player worth getting excited about” camp, and it sounds like his expectations are just as high as many fans’.

“[My goal is to] stay here for the rest of my career,” Elliott told the club’s official website. “Whether that is as a player, or a coach, or whatever it is - a mentor to the younger ones. I just want to be at Liverpool for the rest of my life. It feels like home now all of my family have moved up with me.

“To be able to come and see Anfield, drive past it every single day, and to go to the training ground and to be in and around these world-class players - I mean, for me, there is no better place to be than here.

“To stay here for the rest of my career is one thing. Then it’s making sure we win, or achieve, as many things as we can.”

Staying at Liverpool, in any capacity, is certainly a lofty ambition. Even the best of the best—the indisputable Liverpool greats—had to move on to other pastures, either during their playing career or as a manager. Indeed, that even the likes of Steven Gerrard and Kenny Dalglish had to leave the club for new challenges during their storied careers.

But hey, who am I to shit on a kid’s dream? It’s great that we have such a clearly talented player who is absolutely enamored with the club. Hopefully he has a long, trophy-laden career with the club, before becoming the second coming of Bob Paisley on the touchline.