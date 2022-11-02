Liverpool Youth Advance in Europe with 5-0 Victory Over Napoli

While Liverpool’s senior squad were engaged in their Champions League match against Napoli on Tuesday evening, they weren’t the only Liverpool squad doing so with the club’s youngsters taking on the same opponents in the UEFA Youth League.

There, thanks to goals by Lewis Koumas, Ben Doak, Luke Chambers, and a pair from Trent Kone-Dhoery, the young Reds won 5-0 to ensure they would finish first in their group and qualify directly for the Youth League round of 16 rather than facing a playoff.

In the UEFA Youth League, teams qualify based on the qualification of their senior counterparts and play a matching schedule during the group stage but with advancement to the knockout rounds then based on their own results in those games.

In Group A, Ajax finished second to the Reds—while Rangers finished third and Napoli fourth—and the Dutch will now face one of eight teams qualified via a domestic champions path made up of sides whose senior clubs didn’t make the Champions League.

Those playoff games will take place the second week of February with the young Reds resuming play against one of the winners of that round the final week of February or first week of March.