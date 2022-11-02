Calvin Ramsay on Liverpool Debut: “A Moment I Won’t Forget”

For many, Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over that took the Reds to 15 points after their final Champions League group game but couldn’t push them past opponents Napoli who finished also finished with 15 but won the tiebreakers made for a welcome if not especially significant evening.

For summer signing Calvin Ramsay, making his long-delayed debut nearly three months into the 2022-23 season due to injury, it was rather more than that. And after the match, the 19-year-old Scottish right back who was signed to push Trent Alexander-Arnold reflected on his debut.

“I was a bit nervous, to be honest,” he said of his debut as a Red. “Since I came to the club I’ve been injured but I’m just delighted to be back now. I’ve played a few games with the U21s and built up my fitness. So to be back in the first-team squad and come on is a moment I won’t forget.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of as a little kid. To actually be playing in the Champions League. I just need to keep working hard in training, try to prove what I can do. And if I keep working hard, I’m sure I’ll get more opportunities—Champions League, Premier League, whatever it may be.”

With starter Alexander-Arnold appearing to struggle for confidence this season, there may be more minutes to be won this season for Ramsay, and after the weekend’s game against Tottenham in the league it wouldn’t be surprising if he gets the nod mid-week against Derby in the League Cup.

After that, though, there’s just one more game—against Southampton on the 12th of the month—before the break for the World Cup, and for Ramsay that will likely mean more time with the U21s to maintain fitness and build up sharpness before club football resumes in late December.