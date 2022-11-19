Fabinho: Kostas Tsimikas Is The Funniest Liverpool Player

For some reason it’s a slow news day for the Liverpool men’s team.

Anyway, Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was interviewed by Sky Sports for some reason. While I could quote his thoughts about Messi (hint: he thinks he’s pretty good) or Fabinho’s greatest Liverpool moment (hint: it came against the aforementioned Messi), what’s the fun in that? Instead, I’d much rather write about something completely trivial, like about who he thinks is the funniest lad on the Liverpool squad.

“Kostas Tsimikas, the Greek Scouser,” Fabinho said. “This guy is just crazy, he’s always joking with everyone. He looks to be always happy, he is the type of guy you want to have around you. He’s a really nice guy.”

Fabinho did not elaborate if Kostas was just the funniest lad he understood on the squad. And yes, I’m looking at you, Mr. Glasgow, Andy Robertson. There must be something in the water for our left backs.

The Greek Scouser, now in his third season with the club, seems to be a pretty happy-go-lucky character, and also apparently happy with his role in the squad as a quality backup to the aforementioned Robbo.