Curtis Jones Reportedly Set to Sign New Liverpool Deal

Earlier this week news broke that Liverpool were working on a new deal for Roberto Firmino in an effort to secure the striker beyond the current season. Now, widespread reports have them close to agreeing a new deal for midfielder Curtis Jones as well.

The 21-year-old academy product’s contract runs through the summer of 2025, meaning he has two-and-a-half years left on it, but with the club’s aging midfield core expected to see departures next summer there is a desire to secure Jones’ long-term future now.

Jones has struggled with injuries over the last year that have appeared to set back his development, but the move to get him on an extended contract signals that the club and coaching staff continue to believe in the Merseyside-born midfielder.

Jones appeared to make the breakthrough in the 2020-21 season, when he made 34 total appearances and scored four goals. To date this season, Jones has made seven appearances, four in the league, two in Europe, and one in the Community Shield.

Last summer, fellow Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott signed a new extended deal and the club have signalled that midfield signings will be a priority in 2023 with the contracts of James Milner, Naby Keïta, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all running down.