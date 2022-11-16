Robbo Picks Salah as Best Signing He’s Seen at Liverpool

Andy Robertson joined YouTube football podcast Pitch Side for an interview, and he was spitting opinions, including naming Divock Origi as the worst-dressed Liverpool FC player, and Jordan Henderson as best-dressed.

He was then asked who the best signing for Liverpool he’s seen since he joined. This is what he said:

“Obviously, Virgil was a big one, Alisson was a big one. But I think it’s got to be Mo because of the records he’s set and stuff like that.” “I signed the same summer as him – not as much hype was made about me than him, though – but he had a great run and hasn’t really stopped.” “So I’d say, in my time, probably Mo.”

That’s probably fair, considering when he joined in 2017 - we were just hoping Salah would be able to help bolster the right side and give us another solid option to Sadio Mane on the opposite flank. He’s since gone on to break countless Liverpool records, including become Liverpool’s top Champions League scorer this season. He will most likely become the club’s Premier League record scorer during this season as well.