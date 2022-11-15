Rumour Mongering: Roberto Firmino Contract Talks “Progressing Well”

When Darwin Nuñez signed for Liverpool last summer and with Roberto Firmino heading into the final year of his contract, many assumed that it signalled that the Brazilian fan favourite would be moving on from the club in the summer of 2023.

So far this season, though, Firmino has remained key to Jürgen Klopp’s plans and there have been whispers in recent weeks a new contract could be in the works. Today, those whispers have become reports that talks over a new deal for the striker are progressing well.

That’s the word from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, at least, who cites Firmino’s good relationship with manager Klopp as being key to the 31-year-old considering an extension and says talks to that end “are progressing very well.”

Previously there had been rumours that the player, who has already made 21 appearances for the Reds so far this season, scoring nine goals and four assists with a goal involvement every 106 minutes, could be considering a move to Spain or Italy.