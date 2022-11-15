Liverpool Schedule Lyon and AC Milan Friendlies During World Cup Break

While rest and recovery will be central to the plans for any Liverpool players who aren’t making their way to the winter World Cup that kicks off Sunday, maintaining fitness and match sharpness for when the season resumes in December will also be key.

As a result, the club will be heading to a warm weather training camp in Dubai two weeks ahead of their return to action in the League Cup against Manchester City on December 22nd, and as part of that training camp they will play a pair of friendlies.

Because even a mid-season training camp and friendlies while the football world will have turned its attention to the sportswashing efforts of nearby Qatar can’t just be a mid-season training camp and friendlies, it has been dubbed the Dubai Super Cup.

AC Milan and Olympique Lyonnais will also be training in Dubai and will be the sides the Reds face off against in a made up mid-season friendly cup nobody cares about and fewer will watch given, you know, they’re friendlies and there’s the World Cup.

For those experiencing withdrawal and looking for a Reds fix in between the knockout round matches, though, Liverpool will face Lyon first at 2PM GMT on Sunday, December 11th before playing Milan at 3:30PM GMT on Friday, December 16th.