Fabio Carvalho to Stop Representing Portugal Internationally

Fabio Carvalho was born in Lisbon but moved to London with his family at the age of ten and made his earliest international appearances for England’s U16 football team before deciding to make the switch to Portugal for the U21 level.

Now, though, it appears a switch back to representing England is on the cards for the 20-year-old Liverpool midfielder after informing the Federação Portuguesa de Futebol this week that he would no longer represent them at the U21 level.

The news comes ahead of a pair of games over the next week for the team, who have set up friendlies against Czechia and Japan. Portugal’s U21s are currently in the midst of a pause in U21 Euro qualification which resumes in summer 2023.

All told, Carvalho made just four appearances for Portugal at the youth level, scoring a pair of goals for the U21s. While previously representing England at the youth level, he made 22 appearances with three goals with the U16, U17, and U18 sides.