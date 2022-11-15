Liverpool Return Date After World Cup Confirmed

Liverpool and the rest of club football have began their six week long hiatus as players go off to fight it out in the World Cup. But now we have some confirmation about just what to expect when they return.

Trim your tree, hang your stockings, and get your kits ready. Liverpool will welcome back the season with the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday, December 22nd. The match against Manchester City will be held at the Etihad Stadium.

While a fourth round League Cup tie isn’t exactly the height of drama, Liverpool will be looking to defend their title against the team who has become their biggest domestic rival in the past several seasons. It will also be nice to ring back in the season with a game where many of the players who ran themselves ragged in Qatar will get to rest on the sidelines.

They’ll need the break as well, because once the football is back, it won’t stop. Liverpool currently sit in sixth place, and they’ll want to begin improving on that position on Boxing Day when they take on 12th place Aston Villa.

There’s no way to know how things will look when the Premier League returns, but hopefully the Reds can pick up right where they left off in their perfect November.