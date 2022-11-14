Reliance Industries Deny Mukesh Ambani Interest in Buying Liverpool FC

Since news broke that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group were seeking at least a partial sale and perhaps even a full sale of the club, there has been plenty of speculation but little by way of reliable information on potential buyers.

Perhaps the rumour that has gained the most traction in recent days has been the supposed interest of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, co-founder of the Indian Super League and owner of the Mumbai Indians, and the world’s eighth-richest individual.

However, it hasn’t taken long for Ambani’s company, Reliance, to deny the billionaire is set to bid for Liverpool after reportedly making at least two previous attempts, once in 2010 and once previously during FSG’s stewardship.

For their part, while reports from the English press focus on a potential full sale, Liverpool continue to claim they are only willing to “entertain additional shareholders under the right terms and conditions” such that it would be of long-term benefit to the club.

Manager Jürgen Klopp, who maintains a close relationship with FSG minority partner Mike Gordon, also recently went on record stating that as far as he knows the owners “are looking for investors” and not seeking a full sale of the club.