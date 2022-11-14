Harvey Elliott Is “In The Team To Score And Create Goals”

In Liverpool’s roller coaster start of the season, one of the few truly consistent performers has been young midfielder Harvey Elliott. The 19 year old has become a regular for Jürgen Klopp, appearing in every Premier League and Champions League match this season.

As the season has progressed, Elliott has taken on a more and more influential role as a ball progressor and creative force on the right side of the field, showcasing sensational vision and touch with his passing. Against Southampton on Saturday, Elliott was again a force to be reckoned with, finally notching his first assist on the season despite putting several balls up on a plate for misfiring forwards.

After the match, young Harvey was glad he was involved in setting up a goal for Darwin Núñez, but feels he still has things to work on to be a more complete player.

I thought I did OK. This is just what I’m in the team to do - score and create goals - and some aspects of my game I still need to work hard on over the World Cup and make sure that when I come back I am applying them in training and in the games again. It’s something for me to reflect on over the World Cup and to make sure I come back and start the season again when we resume and make sure I am still flying. But as I said, this is what I am in the team to do, score and create, and thankfully Darwin could score today.

It’s pretty heady to hear such a young player, who by all intents and purposes is playing extremely well, focus on things he needs to improve upon. With a month long break in the middle of the season, it’s exciting to think how much more Harvey can grow this year.

Elliott also talked about another player on the rise, Darwin Núñez. The Uruguayan forward provided a clinical finish after a delicious delivery from Elliott before slotting home a second goal later in the match. Harvey talked about how much Darwin’s confidence has grown in recent weeks, which is translating into goals.