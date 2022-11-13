Elliott Weighs In On Alisson’s Beard (Or Lack Thereof)

Alisson Becker is, without a doubt, one of the world’s best goalkeepers. On his day, it takes a truly special effort to get past him, and his second half performance against Southampton certainly qualifies as one of his most important performances this season.

Harvey Elliott went on at length about his performance, but this is all burying the lede. Most importantly, it seems like Alisson’s days of having a phenomenal beard (and even more phenomenal moustache) might be coming to an end.

“I think he’s going to have to shave his beard every game now! So many times he has kept us in the game and it’s nothing new from Alisson, to be honest,” Elliott told the club’s official website.

“He’s an unbelievable ’keeper as well as an unbelievable human being, so we’re all very proud of him. For us he’s the best goalkeeper in the world and to be playing alongside him and know you have that reassurance with him at the back in the goal is always a nice feeling - but sometimes we just need to make sure we’re there to help him out as well!

“But at the end of the day he’s, as I said, the best ’keeper in the world and sometimes that’s what you have to do. I wish him all the best in the [redacted].”

Sadly, we won’t see that Brazilian’s beautiful face, clean shaven or not, for six weeks. There’s literally no other football taking place. There will be literally no way to check in on him, and certainly not in any footballing capacity or competition.

I guess we’ll just have to wait until he comes back from this bizarre midseason break that all major leagues are doing for some reason this year to see if he keeps shaving for the good of the team.