Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold will both be in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup and sportswashing endeavor following the announcement today of Gareth Southgate's squad for the tournament.

There had been some speculation that Alexander-Arnold, unfavoured by Southgate in the buildup to the tournament, might not be included but few realistically expected him to be left out.

Henderson, meanwhile, was considered a lock for selection. Neither, though, may be in Southgate's first choice eleven and Alexander-Arnold in particular may need to be content with simply training with the squad barring an injury crisis at his position.

England's World Cup kicks off Monday, November 21st against Iran before they take on the United States on November 25th and finish up with Wales on the 29th in Group B action, which the Three Lions will be favoured to win and advance to the knockout rounds from.