Liverpool's Kelleher on Penalty Heroics and Importance of League Cup

On Wednesday, Caoimhín Kelleher set a new standard amongst Liverpool goalkeepers by winning his fourth penalty shootout. He did it in just his 18th senior appearance for the Reds.

Afterwards, the 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international reflected on the win and the role he has played in Liverpool's successes via penalty shootout in the League Cup in recent seasons.

"I just tried to focus on helping the lads, trying to save a few," said Kelleher, who managed a little more than his understated response might suggest, stopping three of Derby County's five shots as the Reds edged the shootout 3-2.

"They go through the footage of penalties with me," he added of his preparations do before the match for a potential shootout. "But on the day they can change their mind and do anything. Thankfully, tonight it worked out.

"I've always said, I think this cup has given me a lot of opportunities so every time I play, I always want to get through to the next round to give me another opportunity to play. Especially for the young lads as well, I think you saw tonight a lot of young players getting their chance .

"So the more times we can win in this competition the further we can get and the more game time for the younger players as well. That’s always a plus."