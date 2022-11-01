James Milner Dodges Contract Questioning

Ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match against Napoli, James Milner represented the team at the press conference. He answered the typical pre-match questions, but when he was asked about his current contract situation, he swiftly shut it down.

“Have there been any [contract] talks? No,” he said. “The most important thing at the moment is we’re trying to get to a level we want to be at consistently. I’m trying as best I can to influence that and whatever the manager asks me to do I am ready to do that. Touch wood, hopefully I can stay fit.”

Liverpool’s vice-captain joined the club on a free transfer from Manchester City in June of 2015. It was a move many scoffed at, but Milner has proved himself a versatile and tireless team player, willing to do just about anything asked of him on the pitch.

This past summer, Milner signed a one year extension with the club. The 36-year-old is famously fit and healthy, but it’s unclear if he will be offered another extension after this. With so many players out injured, manager Jürgen Klopp has once again called on Milner to play a big role in the team, taking over both in midfield and on the wing.

Whatever happens, Milner was always be remembered fondly by the Liverpool faithful.