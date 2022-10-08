Fabinho Sees Arsenal Match As Opportunity

On Sunday, Liverpool head down to London to take on the current league leaders Arsenal. The Reds are not in a good moment, suffering of their worst starts to a season in years. The difficulties start with several key injuries, but that is not the whole story. The team looks lost on the pitch at times, frequently conceding the first goal in games and lacking their usual cutting edge in front of goal.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have started out very strong and currently sit at the top of the league, one point above Manchester City.

A trip to the Emirates right now seems like it will be a match stacked in Arsenal’s favor, but midfielder Fabinho looks at this game as an opportunity for the Reds.

“[The] Emirates is a nice place to play and Arsenal, of course, are in a really good moment right now, playing really well, winning their games, top of the league,” he told the official site.

“It’s a good opportunity for us as well to show that we are Liverpool, we are still one of the best teams in this league. So yes, it’s a good opportunity for us to get the three points and to close the gap on these teams as well.”

The good thing about this mess of a season is that it’s still very early. Even though it feels like we’ve slogged through 20+ disappointing matches, this will only be the eighth league game of the season. There is plenty of time for Liverpool to regain some confidence and momentum.

The key will be not falling too far behind in the lead up to the World Cup. Once the players return from their international adventure, it will be a fresh start for everyone, and Liverpool don’t want to start with a 15 point handicap.

This game against Arsenal comes off the back of a nice with against Rangers in midweek. Hopefully that will carryover to this game. Three points would put them a lot closer to the Champions League spots they’re aiming for.