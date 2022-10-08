Injury Update: Jones and Robertson Close, Melo Unavailable

There are numerous reasons for Liverpool’s sputtering start to the season, and all of them have been exacerbated by an injury crisis that seemed destined to spiral out of control, as it did the season before last.

However, Liverpool’s unexpected break allowed a few key players to recover. Jordan Henderson and Thiago are both back in action. And now, it seems as if Curtis Jones might be available to face Arsenal tomorrow.

“Curtis Jones was in training yesterday, it looked good – but that’s now the first session,” Klopp said yesterday in his pre-match press conference. “He’s then probably the closest.

“We have one new injury, it’s Arthur Melo. In the last session before the Rangers game, in a normal situation he just injured a muscle. We have to wait for further assessment to know exactly how long it will be but he’s out.”

Glad to see Melo’s season is nearly going as well as Calvin Ramsey’s.

There is also good news concerning Andy Robertson. Although he is unlikely to feature against Arsenal, it appears as if there’s a chance he’ll face Rangers on Wednesday, and opportunity which the Scot and lifelong Celtic supporter will no doubt relish.

“Robbo is running a lot, looks like he’s close,” Klopp said.

If Liverpool want to get back on track, getting as close to full fitness as possible would help with any ambitions we might still have this season.