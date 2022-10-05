 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Klopp Talk: This Was ‘the Game We Wanted to Play’

Klopp reflects on Liverpool’s victory against Rangers.

Liverpool FC v Rangers FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool Football Club won a game and kept a clean sheet. Granted, it wasn’t in the league, but I will take whatever I can get, because it’s been a very long time since both of those things have happened in one game.

With their win against Rangers on Tuesday, they are three points ahead of the third placed team in Group A. They still trail group leaders Napoli, but they are now in a much better position to make it through the group stage.

Manager Jürgen Klopp surely also felt that relief in seeing his team go ahead after only seven minutes.

After the match, Klopp praised the players and their collective performance.

“Good game – actually the game we wanted to play,” Klopp said. “A really good defensive performance in a new structure. Offensively, [we] created an awful lot without using, Rangers’ goalie made a couple of really nice saves and we missed some others. But I liked it a lot.”

From now until the league breaks for the World Cup, the games are going to come thick and fast for Liverpool. They will need to maintain their fitness and concentration in order to be in a good spot before the six-week break.

Next they’ll be tackling an in-form Arsenal team at the Emirates on Sunday. Three points there would go a long way to continuing the good mood created by this win.

