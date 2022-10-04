Van Dijk Urges Consistency

With Liverpool’s defense is as shaky as it has been to start off this season, it makes sense that the person to ask about it would be Virgil van Dijk. Van Dijk has long been considered the leader of the defense. He’s the first player on Klopp’s team sheet, and his confident performances since he arrived to the team have been one of the major factors in their success.

When van Dijk was asked about what Liverpool need to do to drag themselves out of the mire they’ve fallen into, the Dutchman claimed that the key is for them to find consistency. I assume he means for them to locate that consistency after they start playing better.

“We’ve been doing it for four years, five years on a consistent basis and we have to get back to that consistency, all of us. And we have to stick together,” he said.

“You have to get in the moment and that consistency is the most difficult part of football. You have to do that together, deal with setbacks together and keep doing the same things you want to do.”

Considering the long road ahead of them this season, if they are not all working together and for each other, things could get sticky very fast. Right now, autumn has just begun, the weather has barely dipped. The good thing about Liverpool’s ridiculous build up of games is that it means more opportunities to change their fate.