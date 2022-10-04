Harvey Elliott Named Liverpool’s Standard Chartered Player Of The Month

It has not been an ideal start of the season for Liverpool. There have been too many easy goals conceded, too many inconsistent performances, and just too many damn draws. One of the few bright spots has been the consistently bright play from young midfielder Harvey Elliott.

The 19-year old, dubbed Star Boy by some, has showcased brilliant vision, feet as quick as his uncanny recognition, and just general good play. He was awarded the Standard Chartered Player of the Month award for August/September for his efforts.

“To win the award is one thing but I think as a team it’s been a mixed few months,” said Elliott.

“Obviously we didn’t really get off to the start we wanted to and throughout the couple of months didn’t really get the results that we wanted as well. But yeah, personally I’m just very happy to receive this award and it’s all thanks to the fans and everyone who voted for me. Myself and my family are very appreciative of it. But the work’s not done here: it’s now on to the next month and the rest of the season to make sure we put it right.”

Elliott was always primed for a generous dose of minutes this season, but he was thrust into a starting role right away due to an injury crisis in midfield. With the return of the likes of Thiago and Jordan Henderson, Elliott has started on the bench most recently, but has given a big boost any time he has stepped on the pitch. His consistency at such a young age is staggering, and should only excite Liverpool fans about his role through the rest of the season and beyond.

“I wouldn’t call myself a regular starter yet but I’ve started a few games and I think played in every single game this season,” said young Harvey.

“So to be able to say I’ve done that so far this season is a massive high, but as I keep saying it’s nothing to look back on and to rest my aims and goals. I just need to keep them going, I just need to keep making sure I’m in the team or coming off the bench if needed.”

“So these few starts and few games I’ve been involved in have been amazing and it’s all thanks to the coaching team for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to go out and play, but it’s not enough yet and we can look back on it at the end of the season and see where I’ve come.”