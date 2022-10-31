Díaz Reportedly Expected Back Sooner Than Initially Feared

The knee injury Luis Díaz sustained against Arsenal earlier this month was a huge blow to Liverpool FC. The Colombian winger was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing team, so hearing he was expected to miss a full three months was hard to take.

According to Football Insider though, Díaz’s recovery is going quicker than anticipated. FI claims their sources have suggested LFC are confident he will be able to resume training within the next few weeks. If that is the case, he would be able to take full part in the training camp the Reds plan to hold in Dubai during the upcoming World Cup break.

Assuming everything goes well and there are no setbacks, that would put Díaz on track to be available when the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day.

While a lone report that he is nearing a return to training is by no means a guarantee, even the hope that the electric attacking talent could be ready to go when play resumes after the break is very welcome indeed.

Liverpool are incredibly thin at the front with Díaz sidelined and Jota expected out even longer. If Díaz can be ready to absorb minutes, even as just a substitute, in December, it will be a huge boost to the side’s hopes of turning things around in the second half of the season.