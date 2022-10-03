Tsimikas on Liverpool Struggles: “We Have to Show What We Are Again”

Last season, Liverpool came within two games of a historic quadruple that would have secured a place for them into the history books as one of the greatest club sides in football history. Expectations, then, were high heading into 2022-23.

It’s fair to say that so far, those expectations haven’t been met, but ahead of their third Champions League group stage of the still young season, left back Kostas Tsimikas says that he fully believes that this group can and will bounce back.

“It’s a bad start for us, for the whole team, now we have to get through it together,” Tsimikas said ahead of Tuesday’s game against Rangers. “We have good players and we have to be 100% focused. Nothing is finished. We have to bounce back.

“Last year we were 15 points back and then in the end we were so close to winning the Premier League. Now nothing is finished, but first of all we have to win the games starting tomorrow. But I think 100% that the team will bounce back.”

In the Premier League, the Reds have won just twice in their first seven games to go with four draws and a loss, earning just ten points from 21 available and sat in ninth—level on points with Brentford and Everton, behind Fulham and Newcastle.

Those four draws and a loss after just seven games represent half the points this side dropped across 38 games last season, when they had eight draws and two losses the entire way. In Europe, they have a win and loss in two group games.

At this point in the season, they aren’t yet at a point where they can’t overcome their difficult start, but every week and subsequent poor result makes things harder, and the next week or two in the league and Europe will likely be telling.

“Everyone knows it is not enough,” Tsimikas added. “The team has not been so good. We saw something against Ajax but were not so focussed against Brighton. From the start we were not so focused, that’s why we concede two early goals.

“The most important thing now is to win football matches and we have to do that. Last year we were in every competition, lost the Premier League by one point, and went to the Champions League final. We have to show what we are again.”