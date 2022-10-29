Klopp Talk: “We Need To Use the Confidence From Amsterdam”

In preparation for Liverpool’s match against Leeds United on Saturday evening, manager Jürgen Klopp gave some words of encouragement in the match programme.

While their league form has been disappointing, after a bad start, they have been doing well in the Champions League. In midweek, they beat Ajax 3-0 in Amsterdam. Klopp wants his team to take that energy and pushing forward against Leeds.

“I have no doubt that Leeds will be coming to Anfield knowing the opportunity that a game like this presents for them,” Klopp admitted. “So it makes sense that we view it the same way while recognising the hard work we must do if things are to go in our favour.

“We must also use the confidence that was earned in Amsterdam on Wednesday night. I know we went into that game with questions against us and we answered a lot of them in a really positive way.”

While this is a good opportunity for Leeds, it’s also a good opportunity for Liverpool at Anfield against a team who has lost their last four league matches in a row. Hopefully the home crowd and clean-sheet-good-victory vibes will see them through to grabbing another three points.