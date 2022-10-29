Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Need to Overcome the “Difficult Moments”

As difficult as Liverpool’s start to the league season has been, their struggles pale in comparison to those of Leeds United, who appear early favourites for relegation after a difficult start to their second year back in the Premier League.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, though, isn’t taking anything for granted ahead of their match on Saturday, saying their opponents have played well enough to deserve more than nine points from the two wins and three draws managed in 11 games.

“I saw the last three games and I have to say there’s massive difference between the results [Leeds] got and the performance they put in,” Klopp noted. “We can look at the last two, or the last four, five, six games where they didn’t get the result.

“So you think, ‘Oh, they are in a bad moment.’ Then you watch the game, and you think, ‘Oh, actually they are in a good moment.’ They just don’t bring it over the line but they caused everybody massive problems so that’s the Leeds I prepare for.”

When it comes to Liverpool, Klopp similarly believes they have been better than many of their results—and he thinks they could have and possibly should have won against Nottingham last weekend rather than coming away with a 1-0 loss.

Statistics suggest Leeds have a better case for feeling hard by than the Reds, though—by expected points they’re 11th rather than 18th, while Liverpool are 7th. However, results for both trail performances. And both will feel they need a positive result.

“Around the Nottingham game we had quite a few positive performances and results, but we cannot ignore the Nottingham game as well,” Klopp added. “We were not outstanding at Nottingham, but it was a game I think we should have won anyway.

“We didn’t, but around that the reaction in the games from the boys was really good. In difficult moments, overcoming the difficulties. That’s what we are trying in the moment, and it worked out a couple of times and now we have to keep going.”