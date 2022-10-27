Harvey Elliott and Liverpool Look to Take Ajax Positivity Back to England

While the 2022-23 season has so far proved unexpectedly difficult for Liverpool in the Premier League, the Champions League has been a more optimistic place and that continued on Wednesday with the Reds securing advancement to the knockout rounds.

At times in the first half Ajax looked the better side, but the Reds flipped the narrative when they scored late in the first half—and then came out firing in the second, adding a pair of goals through Darwin Nuñez and young Harvey Elliott, who put a bow on the result.

“I think that’s two in two now,” said Elliott, who scored his first in Europe last week away at Rangers. “It’s always nice to get on the scoresheet and when the chances fall, I just need to make sure I take it and that’s what I did tonight, but most importantly it’s about the win.

“I’m just happy I’ve contributed. Tonight it was a half-chance and this is what it’s all about, you just need to make sure you take these opportunities. But most importantly it’s about the win, getting three points, and going back to England happy taking it into the weekend.”

After stumbling against Nottingham Forest last weekend and robbing themselves of any momentum built up by way of a pair of 1-0 victories over Manchester City and West Ham, Liverpool sit eighth. It’s far from where they expected to be at the start of the campaign.

It’s still relatively early in the season, though, and they’re potentially two wins away from being in the thick of the top four fight, knowing a victory over Leeds on Saturday would set them up for a massive game the following week when they take on Tottenham.